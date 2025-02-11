Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Soldiers build Avalanche Training Proficiency

    LEADVILLE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Colorado National Guard train in an avalanche course taught by members of the National Ski Patrol at Chalk Creek Trail, near Leadville, Colorado, Feb. 15, 2025. This cross training highlights the enduring relationship between the 10th Mountain Division and the National Ski Patrol dating back to World War II when NSP founder Charles Minot “Minnie” Dole helped establish the 10th Mountain Division. This also establishes proficiency in an avalanche environment, furthering the unit's mountaineering skills. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.16.2025 19:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952623
    VIRIN: 250215-A-GW675-2394
    Filename: DOD_110816644
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: LEADVILLE, COLORADO, US

    10th Mountain Division
    Ski
    U.S. Army
    Alpine
    MountainLegacy

