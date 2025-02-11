10th Mountain Division Soldiers build Avalanche Training Proficiency

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Colorado National Guard train in an avalanche course taught by members of the National Ski Patrol at Chalk Creek Trail, near Leadville, Colorado, Feb. 15, 2025. This cross training highlights the enduring relationship between the 10th Mountain Division and the National Ski Patrol dating back to World War II when NSP founder Charles Minot “Minnie” Dole helped establish the 10th Mountain Division. This also establishes proficiency in an avalanche environment, furthering the unit's mountaineering skills. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)