10th Mountain Division Soldiers build Avalanche Training Proficiency

Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Colorado National Guard train in an avalanche course taught by members of the National Ski Patrol at Chalk Creek Trail, near Leadville, Colorado, Feb. 15, 2025. This intensive program equipped them with essential skills for identifying signs of avalanches and locating avalanche victims. This cross training highlights the enduring relationship between the 10th Mountain Division and the National Ski Patrol dating back to World War II when NSP founder Charles Minot “Minnie” Dole helped establish the 10th Mountain Division.
|02.15.2025
|02.16.2025 17:23
|B-Roll
|952621
|250215-A-GW675-7862
|DOD_110816618
|00:02:47
|LEADVILLE, COLORADO, US
|0
|0
