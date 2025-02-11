U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division, NATO Allies, and Partner for Peace nations participate in the International Tank Challenge on Feb. 16, 2025 as a part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2025 10:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952604
|VIRIN:
|250216-A-FO268-2917
|Filename:
|DOD_110816344
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.