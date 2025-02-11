video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952579" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Runtime; 01;03;52



U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 1st Armored Division, and Italian soldiers, assigned to 4th Tank Regiment, participate in medical evacuation training as a part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)



-TimeStamps-

0;06 Ariete tank stops due to eruption of smoke

0;12 U.S. Soldiers drag training dummy

00;17 U.S. Soldiers wrap bandage over training dummy’s head

00;23 U.S. Soldiers operate on training dummy

00;29 Italian Soldiers train on their medical skills with training dummy

00;34 Italian Soldiers use 9 Line Medevac Sheet

00;41 Italian Soldiers train with Medevac gear

00;46 Italian Soldiers wrap bandage over training dummy’s head

00;53 Italian Soldiers train on Medevac lane

00;59 Italian Soldiers use medical equipment on training dummy