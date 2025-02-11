Runtime; 01;03;52
U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 1st Armored Division, and Italian soldiers, assigned to 4th Tank Regiment, participate in medical evacuation training as a part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
-TimeStamps-
0;06 Ariete tank stops due to eruption of smoke
0;12 U.S. Soldiers drag training dummy
00;17 U.S. Soldiers wrap bandage over training dummy’s head
00;23 U.S. Soldiers operate on training dummy
00;29 Italian Soldiers train on their medical skills with training dummy
00;34 Italian Soldiers use 9 Line Medevac Sheet
00;41 Italian Soldiers train with Medevac gear
00;46 Italian Soldiers wrap bandage over training dummy’s head
00;53 Italian Soldiers train on Medevac lane
00;59 Italian Soldiers use medical equipment on training dummy
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2025 09:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952579
|VIRIN:
|250215-A-FO268-8088
|Filename:
|DOD_110815616
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS
