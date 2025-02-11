Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.15.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Runtime; 01;03;52

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 1st Armored Division, and Italian soldiers, assigned to 4th Tank Regiment, participate in medical evacuation training as a part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    -TimeStamps-
    0;06 Ariete tank stops due to eruption of smoke
    0;12 U.S. Soldiers drag training dummy
    00;17 U.S. Soldiers wrap bandage over training dummy’s head
    00;23 U.S. Soldiers operate on training dummy
    00;29 Italian Soldiers train on their medical skills with training dummy
    00;34 Italian Soldiers use 9 Line Medevac Sheet
    00;41 Italian Soldiers train with Medevac gear
    00;46 Italian Soldiers wrap bandage over training dummy’s head
    00;53 Italian Soldiers train on Medevac lane
    00;59 Italian Soldiers use medical equipment on training dummy

    Date Taken: 02.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.16.2025 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952579
    VIRIN: 250215-A-FO268-8088
    Filename: DOD_110815616
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE

