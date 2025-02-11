Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division, Canadian Soldiers hold Arctic Forge 25 Operation Order

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    10th Mountain Division (LI) and Canadian soldiers hold an operation order brief in preparation for exercise Arctic Forge 25 in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 12, 2025. Arctic Forge 25 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led biennial exercise held in Finland and Norway from Feb. 17 to Feb. 28. Arctic Forge 25 ensures that U.S. joint forces are ready and postured with combat-credible capability to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. ( U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division, Canadian Soldiers hold Arctic Forge 25 Operation Order, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

