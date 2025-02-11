10th Mountain Division (LI) and Canadian soldiers hold an operation order brief in preparation for exercise Arctic Forge 25 in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 12, 2025. Arctic Forge 25 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led biennial exercise held in Finland and Norway from Feb. 17 to Feb. 28. Arctic Forge 25 ensures that U.S. joint forces are ready and postured with combat-credible capability to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. ( U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2025 15:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952539
|VIRIN:
|250212-A-JH229-1731
|Filename:
|DOD_110815118
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
This work, 10th Mountain Division, Canadian Soldiers hold Arctic Forge 25 Operation Order, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
