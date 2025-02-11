A video highlighting safety tips for weight training. This video was made in Adobe Premiere, Photoshop, Audition and After Effects. Marine Corps b-roll was shot by Lance Cpl. Devin Andrews. The weight training footage was shot by Petty Officer Third Class Paul Honnick. Royalty-free assets courtesy of Shutterstock and Pixabay. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin F. Davella)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2025 13:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952533
|VIRIN:
|250211-N-OX029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110814972
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Weight Training Safety, by PO1 Benjamin Davella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
