    Weight Training Safety

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Davella  

    Naval Safety Command

    A video highlighting safety tips for weight training. This video was made in Adobe Premiere, Photoshop, Audition and After Effects. Marine Corps b-roll was shot by Lance Cpl. Devin Andrews. The weight training footage was shot by Petty Officer Third Class Paul Honnick. Royalty-free assets courtesy of Shutterstock and Pixabay. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin F. Davella)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2025 13:29
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    weightlifting
    weight training
    marines
    Naval safety command

