    (B-Roll) Cutlass Express 2025 - Tanzania USCG Training

    TANGA, TANZANIA

    02.10.2025

    Video by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    250210-N-JA925-2001 TANGA, Tanzania (Feb. 10, 2025) - Members of U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team South discuss maritime interdiction procedures with partner nations during Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 (CE 25) in Tanga, Tanzania, Feb. 10, 2025. CE 25 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.15.2025 00:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952522
    VIRIN: 250210-N-JA925-2001
    Filename: DOD_110814738
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: TANGA, TZ

    Cutlass Express 2025

