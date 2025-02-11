250212-N-JA925-2001 TANGA REGION, Tanzania (Feb. 12, 2025) - U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys conduct flight operations during Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 (CE 25) in Tanga Region, Tanzania, Feb. 12, 2025. CE 25 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2025 00:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952521
|VIRIN:
|250212-N-JA925-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110814737
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|TZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, (B-Roll) Cutlass Express 2025 - Tanzania MV-22 Flight, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.