U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division, and NATO Allies fire tanks on Feb. 14, 2025 as a part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)