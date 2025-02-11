Army National Guard supports southern border security

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the California Army National Guard, the Texas National Guard’s Tactical Border Force, and Operation Lone Star conduct security operations along the southern border in New Mexico and Texas, Jan. 25, 2025 to Feb. 5, 2025. The National Guard works alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection to enhance surveillance and monitoring efforts. These operations highlight interagency collaboration and security measures in support of border security. Name tapes have been blurred for security purposes. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)