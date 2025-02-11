Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army National Guard supports southern border security

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Soldiers with the California Army National Guard, the Texas National Guard’s Tactical Border Force, and Operation Lone Star conduct security operations along the southern border in New Mexico and Texas, Jan. 25, 2025 to Feb. 5, 2025. The National Guard works alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection to enhance surveillance and monitoring efforts. These operations highlight interagency collaboration and security measures in support of border security. Name tapes have been blurred for security purposes. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 19:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952444
    VIRIN: 250213-A-AW306-9815
    Filename: DOD_110813786
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard supports southern border security, by SFC Christy Van Drunen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    TXARNG
    National Guard
    CAARNG
    Southern Border
    Operation Lone Star 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download