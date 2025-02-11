U.S. Soldiers with the California Army National Guard, the Texas National Guard’s Tactical Border Force, and Operation Lone Star conduct security operations along the southern border in New Mexico and Texas, Jan. 25, 2025 to Feb. 5, 2025. The National Guard works alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection to enhance surveillance and monitoring efforts. These operations highlight interagency collaboration and security measures in support of border security. Name tapes have been blurred for security purposes. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 19:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952444
|VIRIN:
|250213-A-AW306-9815
|Filename:
|DOD_110813786
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army National Guard supports southern border security, by SFC Christy Van Drunen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
