Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division performed a stress shoot exercise while competing in the10th Mountain Division's annual D-Series event held at Fort Drum, New York, Feb. 13, 2025. The 10th Mountain Division (LI) commemorates the hardships and trials the original 10th Mountain Soldiers endured to prepare for combat by hosting an annual winter competition. The name “D Series” refers to the culminating winter training event that the Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division went through in March-April 1944 to prepare for combat in the mountains of Italy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 15:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952408
|VIRIN:
|250213-A-WA425-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110813199
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Series 2025 Day 2, by SGT Matthew Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.