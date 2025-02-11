Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) ski to a firing position during an alpine stress shoot while competing in D-Series 2025, on Fort Drum, New York, Feb. 13, 2025. The 10th Mountain Division (LI) commemorates the hardships and trials the original 10th Mountain Soldiers endured to prepare for combat by hosting an annual winter competition. The name "D-Series" refers to the culminating winter training event that Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) went through in March-April 1944 to prepare for combat in the mountains of Italy (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sam Shomento)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 14:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952405
|VIRIN:
|250213-A-UV937-9658
|Filename:
|DOD_110813111
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Series 2025 Day 2, by PFC Kade Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.