D-Series 2025 Day 1

Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum execute Kim's Game, an exercise used by the military to train observation and memory skills, while competing in D-Series 2025, on Fort Drum, New York, Feb. 12, 2025. The 10th Mountain Division (LI) commemorates the hardships and trials the original 10th Mountain Soldiers endured to prepare for combat by hosting an annual winter competition. The name "D-Series" refers to the culminating winter training event that Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division went through in March-April 1944 to prepare for combat in the mountains of Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)