    D-Series 2025 Day 2

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division competed in the 10th Mountain Division's annual D-Series event held at Fort Drum, New York, Feb. 13, 2025. The 10th Mountain Division (LI) commemorates the hardships and trials the original 10th Mountain Soldiers endured to prepare for combat by hosting an annual winter competition. The name “D Series” refers to the culminating winter training event that the Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division went through March- April 1944 to prepare for combat in the mountains of Italy. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 14:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952403
    VIRIN: 250213-A-HA106-8480
    Filename: DOD_110813076
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

