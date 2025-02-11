Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beyond the Battlefield with Sgt. Deedra Irwin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis and Sgt. Denis Nunez

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. Irwin talks about her athletic and military career that has lead her to the Vermont National Guard and Olympic recognition in Biathlon.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 12:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 952384
    VIRIN: 241114-Z-WG583-1001
    PIN: 5
    Filename: DOD_110812843
    Length: 00:22:39
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beyond the Battlefield with Sgt. Deedra Irwin, by SMSgt Michael Davis and SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vermont, Vermont National Guard, National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download