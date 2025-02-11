D-Series 2025 Day 1

Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division competed in the 10th
Mountain Division's annual D-Series event held at Fort Drum, New York, Feb.
12, 2025. The 10th Mountain Division (LI) commemorates the hardships and
trials the original 10th Mountain Soldiers endured to prepare for combat by
hosting an annual winter competition. The name “D Series” refers to the
culminating winter training event that the Soldiers of the 10th Mountain
Division went through March- April 1944 to prepare for combat in the
mountains of Italy. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 19:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952321
|VIRIN:
|250212-A-HO064-4045
|Filename:
|DOD_110811340
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
