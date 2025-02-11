D-Series 2025 Day 1

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division competed in the 10th Mountain Division's annual D-Series event held at Fort Drum, New York, Feb. 12, 2025. D-Series references the culminating exercise the original 10th Mountain Division Soldiers went through from March-April in 1944, to prepare for combat in the mountains of Italy. (U.S Army Photos

    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    FORSCOM
    Army
    Alpine
    10thMountainDivision
    FortDrum
    mountainlegacy

