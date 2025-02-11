DLA ASOC: Synchronizing Logistics, Empowering the Warfighter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952261" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) is the premier logistics provider for the Department of Defense. The Agency Synchronization Operations Center or ASOC is the nerve center for DLA. The ASOC team plays an important role in analyzing critical information and providing it to DLA leaders so that they can make informed decisions in supporting the U.S. military. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil