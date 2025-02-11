Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA ASOC: Synchronizing Logistics, Empowering the Warfighter (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) is the premier logistics provider for the Department of Defense. The Agency Synchronization Operations Center or ASOC is the nerve center for DLA. The ASOC team plays an important role in analyzing critical information and providing it to DLA leaders so that they can make informed decisions in supporting the U.S. military. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil

