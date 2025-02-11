Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Securing our nation, energizing our economy and reducing disaster risk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers performs a vast array of military construction and civil works missions to provide for domestic security, mitigate disaster risk and facilitate commerce. Secretary of War Henry Hynes Woodring established the district, July 1, 1939. Eighty five years later, the district's missions are as vital as ever.
    Music in this video is licensed for use by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by Megatrax.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 11:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952250
    VIRIN: 250212-A-PO406-2580
    Filename: DOD_110810215
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tulsa District, USACE, Civil Works, Military Programs, Navigation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download