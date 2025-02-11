Securing our nation, energizing our economy and reducing disaster risk

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers performs a vast array of military construction and civil works missions to provide for domestic security, mitigate disaster risk and facilitate commerce. Secretary of War Henry Hynes Woodring established the district, July 1, 1939. Eighty five years later, the district's missions are as vital as ever.
Music in this video is licensed for use by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by Megatrax.
