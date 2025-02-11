Securing our nation, energizing our economy and reducing disaster risk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers performs a vast array of military construction and civil works missions to provide for domestic security, mitigate disaster risk and facilitate commerce. Secretary of War Henry Hynes Woodring established the district, July 1, 1939. Eighty five years later, the district's missions are as vital as ever.

Music in this video is licensed for use by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by Megatrax.