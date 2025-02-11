Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cutlass Express 2025 - Tanzania - NCIS Special Agent

    TANGA, TANZANIA

    02.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    250210-N-RO855-1001 TANGA, Tanzania (Feb. 10, 2025) - Naval Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent Byron Garcia, assigned to Transnational Crimes Middle East Office, talks about the importance of drug interdiction training with partner nations at Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 (CE 25) in Tanga, Tanzania, Feb. 10, 2025. CE 25 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by the U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 09:33
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:03:26
