Approximately 60 members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and U.S. Air Force conducted a C-17 static loading test at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, Feb. 3-4, 2024. The event was part of Keen Sword 25, a bilateral training exercise that takes place every two years to improve the combat readiness and interoperability of the U.S-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 01:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952182
|VIRIN:
|250210-F-GS842-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110809550
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, KS25: USAF, JSDF conduct C-17 static loading test, by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
