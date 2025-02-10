Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS25: USAF, JSDF conduct C-17 static loading test

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, JAPAN

    02.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Approximately 60 members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and U.S. Air Force conducted a C-17 static loading test at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, Feb. 3-4, 2024. The event was part of Keen Sword 25, a bilateral training exercise that takes place every two years to improve the combat readiness and interoperability of the U.S-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 01:32
    Location: NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, JP

    C-17 Globemaster III
    JGSDF
    JASDF
    ATTLA
    CH-47JA
    2T2 Aerial Transportation

