Spears of Victory F-16 Take Off

Three F-16 Fighting Falcons take off during Spears of Victory from King Abdulaziz Air Base, Jan 30, 2025. Spears of Victory is a Saudi-led exercise focused on enhancing theater security cooperation between Gulf Cooperation Council states and their global partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer)
|01.30.2025
|02.11.2025 02:41
|B-Roll
|952054
|250211-F-LE520-1001
|DOD_110807499
|00:00:19
|KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SA
|2
|2
