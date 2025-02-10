Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spears of Victory F-16 Take Off

    KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    01.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Three F-16 Fighting Falcons take off during Spears of Victory from King Abdulaziz Air Base, Jan 30, 2025. Spears of Victory is a Saudi-led exercise focused on enhancing theater security cooperation between Gulf Cooperation Council states and their global partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer)

