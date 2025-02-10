Airmen from the 374th Maintenance Squadron conduct routine operations in the repair of a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2025. The 374th MXG plays a critical role in ensuring aircraft readiness and mission capability through precise maintenance and operational support. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 00:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952040
|VIRIN:
|250206-F-BT644-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110807421
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
This work, 374th MXS Routine Operations B-Roll, by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
