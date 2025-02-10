Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th MXS Routine Operations B-Roll

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 374th Maintenance Squadron conduct routine operations in the repair of a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2025. The 374th MXG plays a critical role in ensuring aircraft readiness and mission capability through precise maintenance and operational support. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 00:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952040
    VIRIN: 250206-F-BT644-1001
    Filename: DOD_110807421
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Yokota
    Maintenance
    MXS
    374 MXS

