    Tinker kicks off ‘Year of Readiness’ with base-wide exercise

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    In line with the 72nd Air Base Wing's top priority of "Execute Team Tinker Missions," the 72nd ABW recently finished a three-week exercise, aimed at enhancing readiness and preparing Airmen for the challenges of the future.

    The exercise, titled War Wagon 25-01, was held January 13-31, 2025, and was designed to test the wing's ability to respond to various scenarios, including wartime operations.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 08:54
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    Tinker Air Force Base
    War Wagon

