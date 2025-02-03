Tinker kicks off ‘Year of Readiness’ with base-wide exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In line with the 72nd Air Base Wing's top priority of "Execute Team Tinker Missions," the 72nd ABW recently finished a three-week exercise, aimed at enhancing readiness and preparing Airmen for the challenges of the future.



The exercise, titled War Wagon 25-01, was held January 13-31, 2025, and was designed to test the wing's ability to respond to various scenarios, including wartime operations.