189th Airlift Wing Takes Its First Flight In C-130J

(NO AUDIO)

The 189th Airlift Wing conducted its first training flight in a J-model C-130 on Feb. 7, a major step in the C-130J conversion process.



The 189th will continue maintaining an H-model schoolhouse as it progresses towards initial operational capability (IOC) as a C-130J schoolhouse. This would expand training capacity as the Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, and international partners increase their need for C-130J aircrews.