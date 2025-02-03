Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    189th Airlift Wing Takes Its First Flight In C-130J

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    (NO AUDIO)
    The 189th Airlift Wing conducted its first training flight in a J-model C-130 on Feb. 7, a major step in the C-130J conversion process.

    The 189th will continue maintaining an H-model schoolhouse as it progresses towards initial operational capability (IOC) as a C-130J schoolhouse. This would expand training capacity as the Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, and international partners increase their need for C-130J aircrews.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 18:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951834
    VIRIN: 250207-Z-IL406-1890
    Filename: DOD_110803993
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 189th Airlift Wing Takes Its First Flight In C-130J, by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Arkansas National Guard
    Arkansas
    C130J Super Hercules
    Herk Nation
    C-130J

