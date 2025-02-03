189th Airlift Wing Takes Its First Flight In C-130J

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – The 189th Airlift Wing conducted its first training flight in a J-model C-130 on Feb. 7, a major step in the C-130J conversion process.



The EC-130J aircraft is one of two the 189th received on Sept. 18, 2024, as part of the ongoing mission of fleet modernization for the Air National Guard. Since that day, the 189th has overcome challenges that come with conversion.



“There has been an extensive amount of legwork these past few months to get to this point,” said Col. Jason Cooper, 189th Operations Group Commander. “From acquiring approval to fly these aircraft, to the numerous amount of maintenance actions and everything else in between.”



The crew consisted of Air National Guardsmen with prior experience on the C-130J, providing the 189th with a team that was ready to fly. That crew also relies on their maintenance team to make sure the aircraft is fit to fly.



“A consolidated team effort across the entire wing enabled us to reach this monumental occasion,” says Cooper. “The 189 AW has highly capable airmen who are ready to project their capabilities domestically and globally, and they continuously display their expertise and reliability.”



The 189th will continue maintaining an H-model schoolhouse as it progresses towards initial operational capability (IOC) as a C-130J schoolhouse. This would expand training capacity as the Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, and international partners increase their need for C-130J aircrews.



“Today’s flight can be marked as a significant milestone within the storied history of the 189th Airlift Wing and I am more than excited for what the future holds.”



The C-130J incorporates state-of-the-art technology, which reduces manpower requirements, lowers operating costs, and provides life-cycle savings over earlier C-130 models.



The 189th AW is a tenant of Little Rock AFB and provides premier training to the C-130 and cyber enterprises, capitalizing on partnerships to support the state of Arkansas, defend the Nation, and contribute to rapid global mobility.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2025 Date Posted: 02.07.2025 18:48 Story ID: 490373 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US Web Views: 53 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 189th Airlift Wing Takes Its First Flight In C-130J, by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.