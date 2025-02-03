Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marine Corps Software Factory

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Kurtis Chan and Moises Rodriguez

    Deputy Commandant for Information

    U.S. Marines from the Marine Corps Software Factory develop and implement innovative technologies to enhance mission capabilities. The Software Factory is focused on delivering cutting-edge solutions to support Marine Corps operations, ensuring readiness and effectiveness in any environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by CTR Moises Rodriguez, CTR Kurtis Chan, CTR Eduardo Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 13:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951792
    VIRIN: 241022-O-YD688-6864
    Filename: DOD_110803296
    Length: 00:25:05
    Location: TEXAS, US

    USMC
    Technology
    Innovation
    FutureForward
    NextGenWarfare
    TechWarriors

