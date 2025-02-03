WRAIR Mission Video Revised February 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Revised February 2025. The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, stands at the forefront of Military-relevant scientific research and drug development. As the largest research institute in the DoD and the oldest research institute in the Army, WRAIR has made groundbreaking contributions to research involving infectious disease, injury, and brain health. This video outlines its mission, and features an interview with Mr. Robert “Robbie” Nelson, Program Manager of the Office of Global Operations, WRAIR.