WRAIR Mission Video Revised February 2025

Revised February 2025. The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, stands at the forefront of Military-relevant scientific research and drug development. As the largest research institute in the DoD and the oldest research institute in the Army, WRAIR has made groundbreaking contributions to research involving infectious disease, injury, and brain health. This video outlines its mission, and features an interview with Mr. Robert “Robbie” Nelson, Program Manager of the Office of Global Operations, WRAIR.
|02.06.2025
Date Posted: 02.07.2025
Category: Video Productions
|951736
|250206-A-UT345-1001
|DOD_110802719
|00:05:09
Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|1
|1
