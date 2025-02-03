Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRAIR Mission Video Revised February 2025

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Hannah Covington and Mike Walters

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    Revised February 2025. The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, stands at the forefront of Military-relevant scientific research and drug development. As the largest research institute in the DoD and the oldest research institute in the Army, WRAIR has made groundbreaking contributions to research involving infectious disease, injury, and brain health. This video outlines its mission, and features an interview with Mr. Robert “Robbie” Nelson, Program Manager of the Office of Global Operations, WRAIR.

    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US

    TAGS

    military health
    U.S. Army
    biomedical research
    military medicine
    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR)

