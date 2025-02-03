Why I Serve: 1st Lt. Johann Ott’s Family Legacy of Military Service

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Johann Ott, an infantry officer assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, explains why he joined the Army, discusses his family’s history of military service and his motivations for serving at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 4, 2025. For 250 years, the U.S. Army has provided endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation. With over 200 career choices for soldiers and more than 500 paths available for civilians, the Army's opportunities are as diverse as the people who make up the force and the country they serve. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
