HIMARS Crews Validate Skills in Estonia

U.S. Army Sgt. Elijah Green, a Joint Fire Support Specialist from Mesa, AZ, and 1st Lt. Andrew Woodman, a Field Artillery Officer from Saint Louis, MO with Apache Troop, 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armor Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, talk about the importance of live-fire exercises and their involvement as forward observers for the HIMARS live-fire in Tapa, Estonia on Jan 27, 2025. V Corps leads the European HIMARS Initiative (EHI), a series of military engagements aimed at increasing interoperability and to enhance allied capabilities.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Hall)
