    HIMARS Crews Validate Skills in Estonia

    ESTONIA

    01.27.2025

    Video by Spc. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Elijah Green, a Joint Fire Support Specialist from Mesa, AZ, and 1st Lt. Andrew Woodman, a Field Artillery Officer from Saint Louis, MO with Apache Troop, 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armor Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, talk about the importance of live-fire exercises and their involvement as forward observers for the HIMARS live-fire in Tapa, Estonia on Jan 27, 2025. V Corps leads the European HIMARS Initiative (EHI), a series of military engagements aimed at increasing interoperability and to enhance allied capabilities.
    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 09:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 951709
    VIRIN: 250127-Z-XR688-1002
    Filename: DOD_110802436
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIMARS Crews Validate Skills in Estonia, by SPC Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

