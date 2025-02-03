HIMARS Crews Validate Skills in Estonia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Elijah Green, a Joint Fire Support Specialist from Mesa, AZ, and 1st Lt. Andrew Woodman, a Field Artillery Officer from Saint Louis, MO with Apache Troop, 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armor Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, talk about the importance of live-fire exercises and their involvement as forward observers for the HIMARS live-fire in Tapa, Estonia on Jan 27, 2025. V Corps leads the European HIMARS Initiative (EHI), a series of military engagements aimed at increasing interoperability and to enhance allied capabilities.

(U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Hall)