U.S. Army soldiers from Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade in support of Task Force Voit arrive at the range and make preparations for live-fire qualifications for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) operators and observers in Tapa, Estonia on Jan 27, 2025.
HIMARS are designed to launch the entire MLRS family of munitions and provide a reliable and precise long-range fire capability for combat operations.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Hall)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 09:10
|Location:
|EE
This work, HIMARS Crews Validate Skills in Estonia, by SPC Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
