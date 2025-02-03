Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIMARS Crews Validate Skills in Estonia

    ESTONIA

    01.27.2025

    Video by Spc. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers from Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade in support of Task Force Voit arrive at the range and make preparations for live-fire qualifications for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) operators and observers in Tapa, Estonia on Jan 27, 2025.
    HIMARS are designed to launch the entire MLRS family of munitions and provide a reliable and precise long-range fire capability for combat operations.
    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Hall)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 09:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951701
    VIRIN: 250127-Z-XR688-1001
    Filename: DOD_110802422
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: EE

