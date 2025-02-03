Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IMCCC Academic Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRUSSELS, BRUXELLES-CAPITALE, RéGION DE (FR), BRUSSELS HOOFDSTEDELIJK GEWEST (NL), BELGIUM

    01.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    AFN Benelux

    Nearly 200 military chaplains and religious leaders from across the globe met at the Royal Academies for Science and the Arts of Belgium in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 30, 2025. The chaplains and religious leaders gathered to discuss the importance of freedom of thought, educational programs and hold dialogue between religious and philosophical institutions during the 36th annual International Chief of Chaplains Conference. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 04:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 951687
    VIRIN: 250130-F-IC495-1001
    Filename: DOD_110802279
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BRUSSELS, BRUXELLES-CAPITALE, RéGION DE (FR), BRUSSELS HOOFDSTEDELIJK GEWEST (NL), BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCCC Academic Day, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCCC
    IMCCC25
    IMCCC2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download