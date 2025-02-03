Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Linguist 2025 Night Vision B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    During the Best Linguist Competition, competitors must quickly gather, analyze, and identify material with potential value in a joint exercise held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 6, 2025. As a team, competitors clear a designated room and search through papers, materials, and technology in various languages, showcasing their ability to translate and decipher intelligence and information in their respective languages and identify critical intelligence materials under the cover of darkness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 22:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951653
    VIRIN: 250206-O-DA103-3226
    Filename: DOD_110802055
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Linguist 2025 Night Vision B-Roll, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utah Army National Guard
    Utah National Guard
    2025 Best Linguist Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download