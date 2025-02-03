During the Best Linguist Competition, competitors must quickly gather, analyze, and identify material with potential value in a joint exercise held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 6, 2025. As a team, competitors clear a designated room and search through papers, materials, and technology in various languages, showcasing their ability to translate and decipher intelligence and information in their respective languages and identify critical intelligence materials under the cover of darkness.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 22:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951653
|VIRIN:
|250206-O-DA103-3226
|Filename:
|DOD_110802055
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Linguist 2025 Night Vision B-Roll, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.