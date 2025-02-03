Service members and civilians compete in Best Linguist Competition 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During the Best Linguist Competition, competitors must quickly gather, analyze, and identify material with potential value in a joint exercise held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 6, 2025. As a team, competitors clear a designated room and search through papers, materials, and technology in various languages, showcasing their ability to translate and decipher intelligence and information in their respective languages and identify critical intelligence materials.