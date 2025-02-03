U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division and Airmen with 13th Air Support Operations Squadron tactical air control party, Air Combat Command, conduct a biathlon as a part of Scout Skier 1-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Jan. 23, 2025. The Scout Skier course teaches Marines over-the-snow mobility and navigation techniques that differs greatly from standard land navigation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Iris Gantt)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 18:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951634
|VIRIN:
|250123-M-PL449-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110801661
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines and Airmen conduct a Biathalon during Scout Skier Course 1-25, by Cpl Iris Gantt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
