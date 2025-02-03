Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines and Airmen conduct a Biathalon during Scout Skier Course 1-25

    BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Video by Cpl. Iris Gantt 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division and Airmen with 13th Air Support Operations Squadron tactical air control party, Air Combat Command, conduct a biathlon as a part of Scout Skier 1-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Jan. 23, 2025. The Scout Skier course teaches Marines over-the-snow mobility and navigation techniques that differs greatly from standard land navigation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Iris Gantt)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 18:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951634
    VIRIN: 250123-M-PL449-1003
    Filename: DOD_110801661
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, U.S. Marines and Airmen conduct a Biathalon during Scout Skier Course 1-25, by Cpl Iris Gantt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Operations
    Multi-Domain
    USMCNews
    LZ Robin
    T&E 2030
    Red Hat Instructor

