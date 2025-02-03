Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR hosts Bulgarian Armed Forces Stryker symposium

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.06.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army video highlights the significance of the Bulgarian Armed Forces visit taking place at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 3-5, 2025. 2CR hosted Bulgarian Land Forces to provide Bulgarians with understanding of the Stryker platform, establish standard operating procedures, and develop NATO interoperability ahead of the Bulgarian military’s integration of the Stryker platform later this year. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 09:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951565
    VIRIN: 250206-A-FO268-5630
    Filename: DOD_110800625
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stryker
    Bulgaria
    2CR
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady

