2CR hosts Bulgarian Armed Forces Stryker symposium

U.S. Army video highlights the significance of the Bulgarian Armed Forces visit taking place at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 3-5, 2025. 2CR hosted Bulgarian Land Forces to provide Bulgarians with understanding of the Stryker platform, establish standard operating procedures, and develop NATO interoperability ahead of the Bulgarian military’s integration of the Stryker platform later this year. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)