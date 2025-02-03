Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Marine Division's 84th Birthday Celebration

    CAMP LEJEUNE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2d Marine Division celebrate the division’s 84th birthday on Feb. 5, 2025. The ceremony honoring the 84th birthday reflects the esprit de corps and brotherhood within the 2d MARDIV and pays homage to the service and sacrifice of Marines and Sailors both past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 13:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, ILLINOIS, US

    This work, 2d Marine Division's 84th Birthday Celebration, by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Birthday
    Legacy
    Rededication
    2DMARDIV

