U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2d Marine Division celebrate the division’s 84th birthday on Feb. 5, 2025. The ceremony honoring the 84th birthday reflects the esprit de corps and brotherhood within the 2d MARDIV and pays homage to the service and sacrifice of Marines and Sailors both past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 13:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951442
|VIRIN:
|250205-M-LW008-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110799028
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2d Marine Division's 84th Birthday Celebration, by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
