2d Marine Division Rededication Ceremony 2025

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2d Marine Division conduct a rededication ceremony as part the 84th birthday celebration of the 2d Marine Division on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC, Feb. 5, 2025. The ceremony honoring the 84th birthday reflects the esprit de corps and brotherhood within 2d MARDIV and pays homage to the service and sacrifice of Marines and Sailors both past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Stover)