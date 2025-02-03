Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Marine Division Rededication Ceremony 2025

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Michalski, Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd and Cpl. Noelia Vazquez

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2d Marine Division conduct a rededication ceremony as part the 84th birthday celebration of the 2d Marine Division on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC, Feb. 5, 2025. The ceremony honoring the 84th birthday reflects the esprit de corps and brotherhood within 2d MARDIV and pays homage to the service and sacrifice of Marines and Sailors both past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Stover)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951435
    VIRIN: 250205-M-TR167-1002
    Filename: DOD_110798966
    Length: 00:49:52
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

