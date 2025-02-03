Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Marine Division Rededication

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Xavier Alicea 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2d Marine Division conduct a rededication ceremony as part the 84th birthday celebration of the 2d Marine Division on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC, Feb. 5, 2025. The ceremony honoring the 84th birthday reflects the esprit de corps and brotherhood within 2d MARDIV and pays homage to the service and sacrifice of Marines and Sailors both past and present.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Xavier Alicea)

    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    ceremony
    Anniversary
    Rededication
    suas

