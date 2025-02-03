Arlington National Cemetery | Winter 2025 B Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951403" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Snow B-Roll:

00:00-00:16 | Washington Monument Shot from Section 35

00:17-00:24 | Spanish American War Memorial Section 46

00:25-00:39 | Audie L Murphy Headstone Section 46

00:40-01:00 | Memorial Amphiter West Steps

01:01-01:09 | Spanish American War Memorial Section 46 (Canons)

01:10-01:19 | Headstones in Section 46

01:20-01:29 | McClellan Gate from Section 33

01:30-01:44 | Chaplains Hill Section 7

01:45-02:02 | Headstones in Section 7

02:03-02:11 | Arlington House from below in Section 2

02:12-02:41 | Headstones in Memorial Section C E D and I

02:42-02:52 | Headstone in Section 12

02:53-03:39 | Columbarium Court 8

03:40-04:16 | Headstones in Section 64

04:17-04:26 | Headstones in Section 2

04:27-04:46 | Columbarium Court 8

04:47-05:16 | Headstones in Section 64 facing Southern Expansion

Non Snow Winter B-Roll:

05:17-05:32 | Top of Section 4 looking over Section 34 & Section 20

05:33-05:46 | Washington Monument Shot from the top of Section 4 looking over Section 47

05:47-06:37 | Headstones in Section 20

06:38-06:39 | Headstones in Section 18

06:40-07:34 | Section 46 Facing Memorial Amphitheater West Steps

07:35-17:11 | Changing of the guard at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

17:12-17:31 | Headstones in Section 35

17:32-17:46 | Headstones in Section 22

17:47-18:52 | The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from the mall walkway

18:53-19:00 | Headstones in Section 64 facing Southern Expansion

19:01-20:41 | Columbarium Court 8

Funeral/Military Honors Winter B-Roll:

20:42-21:43 | Bugler from the U.S. Army Band, "Pershing's Own", sounds Taps as part of military funeral honors.

21:44-22:29 | U.S. Army firing party from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) fires 3- rifle volleys as a part of military funeral honors.

22:30-24:46 | Soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) fold and present the U.S. flag as part of military funeral honors.