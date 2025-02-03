Arlington National Cemetery | Winter 2025 B Roll Package

Snow B-Roll:
00:00-00:16 | Washington Monument Shot from Section 35
00:17-00:24 | Spanish American War Memorial Section 46
00:25-00:39 | Audie L Murphy Headstone Section 46
00:40-01:00 | Memorial Amphiter West Steps
01:01-01:09 | Spanish American War Memorial Section 46 (Canons)
01:10-01:19 | Headstones in Section 46
01:20-01:29 | McClellan Gate from Section 33
01:30-01:44 | Chaplains Hill Section 7
01:45-02:02 | Headstones in Section 7
02:03-02:11 | Arlington House from below in Section 2
02:12-02:41 | Headstones in Memorial Section C E D and I
02:42-02:52 | Headstone in Section 12
02:53-03:39 | Columbarium Court 8
03:40-04:16 | Headstones in Section 64
04:17-04:26 | Headstones in Section 2
04:27-04:46 | Columbarium Court 8
04:47-05:16 | Headstones in Section 64 facing Southern Expansion
Non Snow Winter B-Roll:
05:17-05:32 | Top of Section 4 looking over Section 34 & Section 20
05:33-05:46 | Washington Monument Shot from the top of Section 4 looking over Section 47
05:47-06:37 | Headstones in Section 20
06:38-06:39 | Headstones in Section 18
06:40-07:34 | Section 46 Facing Memorial Amphitheater West Steps
07:35-17:11 | Changing of the guard at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
17:12-17:31 | Headstones in Section 35
17:32-17:46 | Headstones in Section 22
17:47-18:52 | The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from the mall walkway
18:53-19:00 | Headstones in Section 64 facing Southern Expansion
19:01-20:41 | Columbarium Court 8
Funeral/Military Honors Winter B-Roll:
20:42-21:43 | Bugler from the U.S. Army Band, "Pershing's Own", sounds Taps as part of military funeral honors.
21:44-22:29 | U.S. Army firing party from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) fires 3- rifle volleys as a part of military funeral honors.
22:30-24:46 | Soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) fold and present the U.S. flag as part of military funeral honors.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 10:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:24:46
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
This work, Arlington National Cemetery | Winter 2025 B Roll Package, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
