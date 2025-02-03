Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arlington National Cemetery | Winter 2025 B Roll Package

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Snow B-Roll:
    00:00-00:16 | Washington Monument Shot from Section 35
    00:17-00:24 | Spanish American War Memorial Section 46
    00:25-00:39 | Audie L Murphy Headstone Section 46
    00:40-01:00 | Memorial Amphiter West Steps
    01:01-01:09 | Spanish American War Memorial Section 46 (Canons)
    01:10-01:19 | Headstones in Section 46
    01:20-01:29 | McClellan Gate from Section 33
    01:30-01:44 | Chaplains Hill Section 7
    01:45-02:02 | Headstones in Section 7
    02:03-02:11 | Arlington House from below in Section 2
    02:12-02:41 | Headstones in Memorial Section C E D and I
    02:42-02:52 | Headstone in Section 12
    02:53-03:39 | Columbarium Court 8
    03:40-04:16 | Headstones in Section 64
    04:17-04:26 | Headstones in Section 2
    04:27-04:46 | Columbarium Court 8
    04:47-05:16 | Headstones in Section 64 facing Southern Expansion
    Non Snow Winter B-Roll:
    05:17-05:32 | Top of Section 4 looking over Section 34 & Section 20
    05:33-05:46 | Washington Monument Shot from the top of Section 4 looking over Section 47
    05:47-06:37 | Headstones in Section 20
    06:38-06:39 | Headstones in Section 18
    06:40-07:34 | Section 46 Facing Memorial Amphitheater West Steps
    07:35-17:11 | Changing of the guard at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
    17:12-17:31 | Headstones in Section 35
    17:32-17:46 | Headstones in Section 22
    17:47-18:52 | The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from the mall walkway
    18:53-19:00 | Headstones in Section 64 facing Southern Expansion
    19:01-20:41 | Columbarium Court 8
    Funeral/Military Honors Winter B-Roll:
    20:42-21:43 | Bugler from the U.S. Army Band, "Pershing's Own", sounds Taps as part of military funeral honors.
    21:44-22:29 | U.S. Army firing party from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) fires 3- rifle volleys as a part of military funeral honors.
    22:30-24:46 | Soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) fold and present the U.S. flag as part of military funeral honors.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 10:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951403
    VIRIN: 250106-A-YL265-7701
    Filename: DOD_110798466
    Length: 00:24:46
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arlington National Cemetery | Winter 2025 B Roll Package, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

