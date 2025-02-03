Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corporals Course Class 1-25 Practices Land Navigation at JWTC l B-Roll

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.28.2025

    Video by Cpl. Martha Linares 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. and Japan Ground Self Defense Force service members with Corporals Course class 1-25, practice land navigation at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2025. Corporals Course class 1-25 attended Jungle Warfare Training for three days, there they learned jungle survival skills, repelling, land navigation, and completed the endurance course. This class also provided the opportunity for Airmen and Japanese Ground Self Defense Force members to interact and learn from Marines during the course. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 01:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951342
    VIRIN: 250128-M-VR996-1001
    Filename: DOD_110797892
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corporals Course Class 1-25 Practices Land Navigation at JWTC l B-Roll, by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Corporals Course
    Warfighters
    Patrol
    Training
    Compass
    JWTC

