Corporals Course Class 1-25 Practices Land Navigation at JWTC l B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951342" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and Japan Ground Self Defense Force service members with Corporals Course class 1-25, practice land navigation at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2025. Corporals Course class 1-25 attended Jungle Warfare Training for three days, there they learned jungle survival skills, repelling, land navigation, and completed the endurance course. This class also provided the opportunity for Airmen and Japanese Ground Self Defense Force members to interact and learn from Marines during the course. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)