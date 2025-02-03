Corporals Course Class 1-25 Practices Land Navigation at JWTC l B-Roll

U.S. and Japan Ground Self Defense Force service members with Corporals Course class 1-25, practice land navigation at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2025. Corporals Course class 1-25 attended Jungle Warfare Training for three days, there they learned jungle survival skills, repelling, land navigation, and completed the endurance course. This class also provided the opportunity for Airmen and Japanese Ground Self Defense Force members to interact and learn from Marines during the course. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)
|01.28.2025
|02.05.2025 01:01
|B-Roll
|951342
|250128-M-VR996-1001
|DOD_110797892
|00:02:09
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
