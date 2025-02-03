Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    718th Engineer Company Memorial

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Video by Lt. Col. William Wratee 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    Honoring the Fallen: Tower 22 Memorial Service

    One year ago, we lost brave soldiers in the Tower 22 attack. On January 25th, at Fort Moore, GA, we gathered to honor their sacrifice, remember their legacy, and stand united in their memory.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 13:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951289
    VIRIN: 250125-A-NV630-1754
    Filename: DOD_110796332
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US

    This work, 718th Engineer Company Memorial, by LTC William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NeverForgotten #Tower22 #HonorTheFallen #ArmyStrong

