718th Engineer Company Memorial

Honoring the Fallen: Tower 22 Memorial Service
One year ago, we lost brave soldiers in the Tower 22 attack. On January 25th, at Fort Moore, GA, we gathered to honor their sacrifice, remember their legacy, and stand united in their memory.
Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 13:12
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|951289
VIRIN:
|250125-A-NV630-1754
Filename:
|DOD_110796332
Length:
|00:02:30
Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
