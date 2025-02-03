Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FY 25 Recruiting competition for Army Reserve Career Counselors

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    The commanding general of the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command has authorized a recruiting competition across ARCG.

    1st Place: MSM, General Officer (GO) letter, challenge coin
    2nd Place: ARCOM, GO letter, challenge coin
    3rd Place: AAM, GO letter, challenge coin
    *Minimum of 5 to place, but all ARCCs with 5 or more transfers receive a GO letter.
    *The BN with the highest aggregate number of transfers will receive a GO memo, recognition

    RULES:
    *Runs from 1OCT2024 through 30SEP2025
    *Must transfer into 85th USARSC units, not 84th units
    *Must self-report, 85th USARSC G1 must be able to verify
    *Transfers must meet normal re-up standards to transfer.

    usarmy.usarc.85-spt-cmd.mbx.g-1-personnel-services@army.mil

    *View video for more details and an insight to our OC/Ts

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 12:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951266
    VIRIN: 240130-A-KL464-1001
    Filename: DOD_110795674
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US

    This work, FY 25 Recruiting competition for Army Reserve Career Counselors, by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Recruitment
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    Observer Coach Trainer
    ARCC

