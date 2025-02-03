FY 25 Recruiting competition for Army Reserve Career Counselors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The commanding general of the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command has authorized a recruiting competition across ARCG.



1st Place: MSM, General Officer (GO) letter, challenge coin

2nd Place: ARCOM, GO letter, challenge coin

3rd Place: AAM, GO letter, challenge coin

*Minimum of 5 to place, but all ARCCs with 5 or more transfers receive a GO letter.

*The BN with the highest aggregate number of transfers will receive a GO memo, recognition



RULES:

*Runs from 1OCT2024 through 30SEP2025

*Must transfer into 85th USARSC units, not 84th units

*Must self-report, 85th USARSC G1 must be able to verify

*Transfers must meet normal re-up standards to transfer.



usarmy.usarc.85-spt-cmd.mbx.g-1-personnel-services@army.mil



*View video for more details and an insight to our OC/Ts