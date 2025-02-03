Airmen from the 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group worked with members of the U.S. Army to conduct a forward area rearm and refueling point (FARRP) exercise Feb. 1, 2025. FARRPs are a method to rearm and refuel aircraft at the same time to allow the aircraft to return to battle in an austere location. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook and Airman 1st Class Kourtney Ross)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 11:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951257
|VIRIN:
|250201-F-FY024-8118
|Filename:
|DOD_110795504
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pope AAF conducts FARRP exercise, by SSgt Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.