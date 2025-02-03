Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pope AAF conducts FARRP exercise

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook 

    43rd Air Mobility Operations Group

    Airmen from the 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group worked with members of the U.S. Army to conduct a forward area rearm and refueling point (FARRP) exercise Feb. 1, 2025. FARRPs are a method to rearm and refuel aircraft at the same time to allow the aircraft to return to battle in an austere location. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook and Airman 1st Class Kourtney Ross)

    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Pope AAF conducts FARRP exercise, by SSgt Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    43rd AMOG
    43rd Air Mobility Operation Group
    FARRP
    Forward Area Rearm and Refueling Point

