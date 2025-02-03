Pope AAF conducts FARRP exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group worked with members of the U.S. Army to conduct a forward area rearm and refueling point (FARRP) exercise Feb. 1, 2025. FARRPs are a method to rearm and refuel aircraft at the same time to allow the aircraft to return to battle in an austere location. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook and Airman 1st Class Kourtney Ross)