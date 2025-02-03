Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    01.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Solomon Weltzheimer, 424 Air Base Squadron firefighter, acts in a video spot depicting a noisy neighbor in the dormitories at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 21, 2025. This video was made to remind the Benelux community to be mindful and courteous to their neighbors. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 08:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 951254
    VIRIN: 250123-F-IC495-1001
    Filename: DOD_110795382
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noisy Neighbor, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Barracks
    Dorms
    Videogames

