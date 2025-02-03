2CR hosts Bulgarian Armed Forces Stryker visit

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment display M1134 and M1127 Stryker armored troop carriers for Bulgarian Land Forces leaders at 3rd Squadron’s motor pool, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 4, 2025. 2CR hosted Bulgarian Land Forces 03-05FEB25to provide Bulgarians with understanding of the Stryker platform, establish standard operating procedures, and develop NATO interoperability ahead of the Bulgarian military’s integration of the Stryker platform later this year. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
|02.04.2025
|02.04.2025 07:52
|B-Roll
|951253
|250204-A-FO268-1860
|DOD_110795380
|00:01:08
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|2
|2
