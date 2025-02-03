Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR hosts Bulgarian Armed Forces Stryker visit

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.04.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment display M1134 and M1127 Stryker armored troop carriers for Bulgarian Land Forces leaders at 3rd Squadron’s motor pool, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 4, 2025. 2CR hosted Bulgarian Land Forces 03-05FEB25to provide Bulgarians with understanding of the Stryker platform, establish standard operating procedures, and develop NATO interoperability ahead of the Bulgarian military’s integration of the Stryker platform later this year. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

