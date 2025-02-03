This video showcases a SWAT training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, which strengthened the U.S.-Japan law enforcement ties, enhancing regional security through shared tactics and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 03:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951237
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-NU460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110795078
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SWAT training with 35th Security Forces, by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.