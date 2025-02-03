Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWAT training with 35th Security Forces

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.20.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    This video showcases a SWAT training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, which strengthened the U.S.-Japan law enforcement ties, enhancing regional security through shared tactics and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 03:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Misawa Air Base
    SWAT
    training
    35th Security Forces

