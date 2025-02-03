Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First U.S. Marine Corps Post Office in the Republic of Korea Opens on Camp Mujuk

    CAMP MUJUK, SOUTH KOREA

    01.15.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with Camp Mujuk and Status of Forces Agreement personnel attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new post office on Camp Mujuk, South Korea, Jan. 15, 2025. This ceremony marks the first Marine Corps post office established in the Korean Peninsula. The post office will provide full postal capabilities to all permanent and temporary Status of Forces Agreement Personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Maksim Masloboev)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 01:05
    Location: CAMP MUJUK, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First U.S. Marine Corps Post Office in the Republic of Korea Opens on Camp Mujuk, by LCpl Maksim Masloboev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    Republic of Korea
    MCIPAC

