First U.S. Marine Corps Post Office in the Republic of Korea Opens on Camp Mujuk

U.S. Marines with Camp Mujuk and Status of Forces Agreement personnel attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new post office on Camp Mujuk, South Korea, Jan. 15, 2025. This ceremony marks the first Marine Corps post office established in the Korean Peninsula. The post office will provide full postal capabilities to all permanent and temporary Status of Forces Agreement Personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Maksim Masloboev)