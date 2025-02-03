3d Reconnaissance 170 Live-Fire Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines conduct urban area clearing, close quarters contact and breaching operations on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 10, 2024. These live-fire ranges allowed the Marines to approach different forms of entering and clearing an urban area with various weapon systems. These Marines shown are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)



The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Clap & Stomp Action Percussion performed by Akashic Records/stock.adobe.com and Adobe Stock: Cinematic Battle Drums performed by The Epic BadGer/stock.adobe.com