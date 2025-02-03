Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Reconnaissance 170 Live-Fire Range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.09.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines conduct urban area clearing, close quarters contact and breaching operations on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 10, 2024. These live-fire ranges allowed the Marines to approach different forms of entering and clearing an urban area with various weapon systems. These Marines shown are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Clap & Stomp Action Percussion performed by Akashic Records/stock.adobe.com and Adobe Stock: Cinematic Battle Drums performed by The Epic BadGer/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 20:15
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, 3d Reconnaissance 170 Live-Fire Range, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC, Marines, 3d Marine Division, 3d Reconnaissance, Live-Fire Range, Short bay

